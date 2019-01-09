Try 1 month for 99¢
  • Wed, Jan 9: Ham Slice or Chicken & Dumpling/Noodles, Green Beans, Seasoned Carrots, Roll, Blushing Pears or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Thurs, Jan 10: Beef & Noodles or Ham & Beans, Oven Fried Potatoes, Spinach, Cornbread, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple Tidbits or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Jan 11: Chili or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Au Gratin Potatoes, Breaded Pearl Onions, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Reg Banana Pudding.
  • Mon, Jan 14: Oven Fried Chicken or BBQ Meatballs, Seasoned Broccolli, Mixed Vegetables, Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Orange Jell-O Salad.
  • Tues, Jan 15: General Tso Chicken & Rice or Roast Beef, Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Hot Roll, SF Pudding w/Fruit or Carrot Cake.

