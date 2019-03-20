Try 3 months for $3
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, March 20: Taco Soup or Chicken and Dumpling, Sweet Peas, Seasoned Carrots, Roll/Tortilla Chips, Blushing Pears or Tom Sellick Cake.
  • Thurs, March 21: Country Fried Beef Steak or Ham and Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Spinach, Cornbread or Roll, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Fri, March 22: Brats on Bun or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Mon, March 25: Chicken Sandwich or Meatballs, Seasoned Broccoli, Mixed Vegetables, Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Strawberry Shortcake.
  • Tues, March 26: Smothered Pork Steak or Open Faced Roast Beef, Potatoes, Butter Beans, Roll/Bread, SF Pudding or Cheese Cake.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments