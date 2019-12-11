{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wed, Dec 11: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Soup, Carrots, Harvard Beets, WG Crackers or Tortilla Shells, Pears or Apple Enchiladas
  • Thurs, Dec 12: French Dip or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Hot Roll/Bun, Apple Crisp or Tom Selleck Cake
  • Fri, Dec 13: Catfish or Sloppy Joe on Bun, Zucchini & Tomatoes, Seasoned Wedges, Hushpuppy, Pineapple Tidbits or Choc. Pudding w/Oreos
  • Mon, Dec 16: Cod Filet on Bun or Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots/Carrot Souffle, WG Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Bread Pudding
  • Tues, Dec 17: Salmon Patty or Honey Mustard Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Hot Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Icing
