  • Wed, June 12: Cod Filet or Pasta w/Meat Sauce, Garden Salad-HB, Beets, Italian Vegetable Blend, Garlic Toast or Bun, Mandarin Oranges or Butterfinger Pie
  • Thurs, June 13: Taco Salad or General Tso Chicken, Mexican Fried Rice, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll/Bread, Mixed Fruit or Apple Enchiladas
  • Fri, June 14: Chicken Salad Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Potato Salad, Zucchini Sticks, Coleslaw, WG Bun/Hushpuppy, Pineapple w/Coconut or Brownies
  • Mon, June 17: Brats or Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Banana or Banana Pudding
  • Tues, June 18: Smothered Pork Steak w/Mashed Potatoes or Cheese Ravioli w/Marinara, Garden Salad-HB, Spinach, Kidney Bean Salad, WG Roll/Garlic Toast, Grapes
