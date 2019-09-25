{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Sept 25: Season Blend Baked Chicken or Pork Roast, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Fluffy Fruit Salad
  • Thurs, Sept 26: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Cream Cheese Corn, Chips/Tortilla, Citrus Salad or Apple Enchiladas
  • Fri, Sept 27: Catfish or Hamburger on Bun, Baked Beans, Spiral Fries, Coleslaw, WG Bread/Hushpuppy, SF Jello w/Bananas, German Choc. Cake
  • Mon, Sept 30: Salmon Patty or Chicken Salad, Baby Carrots, Pea Salad, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Dirt Cake

