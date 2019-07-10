{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, July 10: Chicken Strips or Meatballs, Corn, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Thurs, July 11: Baked Potato Bar: Ground Beef or Pulled Pork, Baked Potato/Mini Bakers, Broccoli, Roll/Bread, Blushing Pears or No Bake Brownie Batter Cheesecake.
  • Fri, July 12: Sloppy Joes or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Bun/Hushpuppy, Applesauce or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon, July 15: Liver & Onions or Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, WG Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Dirt Cake.
  • Tues, July 16: Baked Ham or Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Peas and Carrots, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Roll/Bread, Fruit Cocktail or Watermelon Wedge.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments