SeniorCenter
  • Wed, May 22: Baked Potato Bar: Pulled Pork or Beef, Potato, Broccoli, Bun/Roll, Banana or Goofy Custard Pie.
  • Thurs, May 23: Liver & Onions or Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll/Roll/Garlic Bread, Peach Crisp or Walnut Apple Dessert.
  • Fri, May 24: Catfish or BBQ Riblet, Potato Salad, Cucumbers & Onions, Bun/Hushpuppy, Mixed Fruit or Cookie & Ice Cream Cup.
  • Mon, May 27: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY
  • Tues, May 28: Brunch: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Brown, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Fruit, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
