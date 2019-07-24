{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, July 24: Baby Back Ribs or Seasoned Blend Chicken, Corn Salad, Broccoli, WG Roll/Bread, Mandarin Oranges or Orange Jello Salad.
  • Thurs, July 25: Patty Melt or Chicken Parmesan w/Spaghetti and Marinara, Italian Blend Vegetables, Kidney Bean Salad, Garden Salad - HB, Garlic Bread, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Fri, July 26: BBQ Riblets or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Green Beans, Bun/Hushpuppy, Fruit Cocktail or Strawberry Pie.
  • Mon, July 29: Salmon Patty or Honey Mustard Chicken, Mashed Potatoes-DI, Seasoned Cabbage, Peas, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Candy Pie.
  • Tues, July 30: Chicken Nuggets or Ham & Beans, Tomatoes & Zucchini, Glazed Carrots, Cornbread, Fruit Cocktail or Melon Blend.
