{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Oct 2: Potato Soup w/Ham Sandwich or Chili w/ 1/2 Peanut Butter, Carrots, WG Crackers 5 or Bread, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thurs, Oct 3: Country Fried Beef Steak or Chicken Sandwich, Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Hot Roll/Bun, Apple Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Oct 4: Catfish or Sloppy Joe on Bun, Zucchini & Tomatoes, Seasoned Wedges, Hushpuppy, Pineapple Tidbits or Choc. Pudding w/Oreos.
  • Mon, Oct 7: Open Faced Turkey or Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, WG Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Bread Pudding.
  • Tues, Oct 8: Brats on bun or Oven Fried Fish Nuggets, California Blend Vegetables, Baked Beans, Pearl Onions-DI; Sf Jello w/Pineapple Tidbits or Caramel Apple Dump Cake.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments