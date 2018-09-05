Subscribe for 17¢ / day
  • Wed, Sept 5: Salmon Patty or Swiss Steak, Potatoes, Broccoli, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp or Lemonade Mousse w/Blueberries.
  • Thurs, Sept 6: Smothered Pork Steak or Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Corn, Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Bread, Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Fri, Sept 7: BBQ Riblet or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Pinto Beans, Slaw, Bun or Hushputty, Tropical Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon, Sept 10: Country Fried Beef Steak or Pork Roast, Potatoes, Carrots, WG Bread/Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Peach Cobbler.
  • Tues, Sept 11: Grilled Roast Beef Sandwich or Oven Baked Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, Tomato & Macaroni, Hot Roll, Pear Crisp, Butterfinger Pie.
