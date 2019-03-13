Try 3 months for $3
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, March 13: Liver & Onions or Pork Fritter, Potatoes w/Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Rolls, Pineapple Tidbits or Apple Cobbler.
  • Thurs, March 14: Turkey Tetrazzini or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peach Crisp or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Fri, March 15: Catfish or Tomato Soup w/Ham Sandwich, Oven Fried Okra, Corn, Crackers or Hushpuppy, Warm Apple Slices or Bread Pudding.
  • Mon, March 18: Corn Beef and Cabbage or Chicken Strips, Black Eye Peas, Parsley Baby Bakers, Irish Soda Bread, Fruit Cocktail or Sugar Cookies.
  • Tues, March 19: Baked Ham or Swiss Steak, Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetable, Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
