Try 3 months for $3
SeniorCenter
  • Wednesday, March 6: Cod Fish on bun or Bake Rigatoni, Beets, Yellow Squash, Garlic Bread/Bun, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Cake.
  • Thursday, March 7: Brunch: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Oven Fried Potatoes, Biscuit & Gravy, Mandarin Oranges, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Friday, March 8: Catfish or Beef Stew, Brussel Sprouts, Coleslaw, Crackers or Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Monday, March 11: Oven Fried Chicken or Beef Stroganoff, Sweet Peas, Beets, Bread, Pears or Choc. Choc. Cake.
  • Tuesday, March 12: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Baked Chicken, Seasoned Broccoli, Breaded Tomatoes, Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Orange Jello Salad.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments