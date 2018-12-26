Try 1 month for 99¢
  • Wed, Dec 26: BRUNCH: Scramble Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns Crisp Cubes, Biscuit & Gravy, Banana, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Dec 27: Lemon Pepper Chicken or Baked Rigatoni, Beets, Yellow Squash, Garlic Bread, Peach Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Fri, Dec 28: Catfish or Beef Stew, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or WG Crackers, Tropical Fruit of Oreo Choc. Pudding.
  • Mon, Dec 31: Chicken Sandwich or Beef Stroganoff w/Egg Noodles, Sweet Peas, Beets, WG Bread, Pears or Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Icing.

