  • Wed, Dec 5: Oven Baked Chicken or Taco Soup, Mixed Vegetables, Stewed Tomatoes, WG Tortilla Chips, Tropical Fruit or Tom Selleck Cake
  • Thurs, Dec 6: Hamburger on Bun or Chicken Sandwich on bun, Seasoned Wedges, Spinach, Bun, Pineapple or Butterfinger Pie
  • Fri, Dec 7: Catfish or Chili w/Beef and Beans, 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Carrots, WG Crackers/Hushpuppy, Applesauce or Applesauce Cake
  • Mon, Dec 10: Liver & Onions or Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Hot Roll, Warm Spiced Peaches or Pineapple Cake
  • Tues, Dec 11: Ham & Beans or Salmon Patties/Tuna Salad Sandwich, Vegetable Blend, Seasoned Cabbage, Roll, Tropical Fruit or Carmel Apple Dump Cake

