SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Jan 23: Chicken Sandwich or Cabbage Casserole, Beets, Corn, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Pineapple Pie
  • Thurs, Jan 24: Turkey or Glazed Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peaches or Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bars
  • Fri, Jan 25: Sloppy Joe on Bun or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Coleslaw, Zucchini Sticks, Baked Beans, Bun or Hushpuppy, Applesauce
  • Mon, Jan 28: Oven Fried Chicken or Pepper Steak, Potatoes, Carrots, Hot Roll, Blushing Pears or Apple Salad
  • Tues, Jan 29: Roasted Red Pepper Chicken or Hamburger, Seasoned Potato Chunks, Broccoli Bites, Bun or Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Cheese Cake.

