{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, July 17: Chicken Sandwich or Pork Roast, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Thurs, July 18: Brunch: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Gravy & Biscuits, Citrus Fruit, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Fri, July 19: Catfish or Hamburger on Bun, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Bun/Hushpuppy, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Apple Turnovers.
  • Mon, July 22: Smothered Pork Steak w/Mashed Potatoes or Tuna Salad Sandwich, Savory Carrots, Pea Salad, Bread/Roll, Red & Green Grape Mix.
  • Tues, July 23: Chicken Strips or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll/Bread, Apple Crisp or Carrot Cake.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments