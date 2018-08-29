Subscribe for 17¢ / day
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Aug 29: Cold Turkey & Cheese Sandwich or Meatloaf; Mashed Potatoes; Green Beans; WG Bread/Roll; Fruit Salad or Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bars.
  • Thurs, Aug 30: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chicken & Rice; Beets; Grean Peas; WG Bread/Roll; Blushing Pears or Tom Sellick Cake.
  • Fri, Aug 31: Catfish or Sloppy Joes; Corn, Cole Slaw, Bun or Hushpuppy; SF Jell-O w/Bananas or Melon Blend Fruit Mix.
  • Mon, Sept 3: CLOSED
  • Tues, Sept 4: Chicken Sandwich or Taco Salad; Spanish Rice; Refried Beans; Tortilla Chips or Roll; Citrus Salad or Blackberry Cobbler.
