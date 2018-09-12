Subscribe for 17¢ / day
  • Wed, Sept 12: Cod Fillet on bun or Meatballs, Green Beans, Cauliflower, Hot Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
  • Thurs, Sept 13: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Bowns Casserole, Biscuit & Gravy, Tropical Fruit, Bran Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Fri, Sept 14: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tatar Tots, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF Pudding w/Fruit or Bread Pudding.
  • Mon, Sept 17: Liver & Onions w/Potatoes or Chicken Parmesan w/Pasta & Marinara Sauce; Broccoli, Corn, Garlic Bread or Roll, Tropical Fruit or Peach Cobbler.
  • Tues, Sept 18: Chicken Dumplings or Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Bread or Bun, Mandarin Oranges or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
