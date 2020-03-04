Adam Allgier
Adam Henry Allgier

Adam Henry Allgier, 33, died Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born July 22, 1986 in Farmington, the son of John and Brenda Allgier.

Adam is preceded in death by grandparents Floyd and Patricia Tinsley and Arthur and Betty Lou Allgier.

Adam is survived by his wife Kendra Allgier whom he married September 23, 2006 in Fredericktown; sons Isaac Henry Allgier and Lance Richard Allgier; parents John and Brenda Allgier; twin brother Joshua Alan Allgier; and sisters Heather Renee Matlock and Monica Leah Stewart.

Adam had attended St. Michael Parish in Fredericktown. He loved farming, hunting and being with family.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Michael Church. Interment was held at St. Michael Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Allgier, Shaun Mell, Josh Howard, Matt Schnurbusch, Josh Cavins, Ryan Allgier, Zachariah Matlock and Matt Stewart.

