Adell O’Neal McClarney Trousdale, 99, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born August 31, 1923 in Mine La Motte, Missouri, the daughter of Odell and Ollie McClarney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clyde W. Trousdale whom she married June 13, 1942 in Fredericktown; sisters Bertha Mayti and Margret Barnett; and niece Theresa Wulfert.

Adell is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ruth Hurt and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

She was a member of the Christian Church in Fredericktown and was devoted to caring for others.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park.