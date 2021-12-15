 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alan Joe Hinkle

  • 0
Obits

Alan Joe Hinkle, 70, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 20, 1951 in Ironton, Missouri, the son of Billy Joe and Glenda M. (Whitener) Hinkle.

Alan was preceded in death by his father Joe Hinkle.

Alan is survived by his wife Retha (Gibson) Hinkle whom he married November 4, 1978 in Litchfield, Illinois; their children Thomas Hinkle of Fredericktown, Staci (Nicky) Lee of Fredericktown and Joni (Kenny) Figge of Farmington; his mother Glenda M. Hinkle of Fredericktown; brother Clark Hinkle and sister Debbie (Mike) Sanders, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Katelyn, Kayla (Lizard) Laci Jo, Eli, Melia and Alyssa; great grandchildren Owen and Daxter; and special nephews Jesse Sanders, Zeb Sanders and Darrell Hinkle.

Alan enjoyed truck driving, reading, hunting, races and family.

Funeral services were Monday, December 13, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Gibson officiating. Interment was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News