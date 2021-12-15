Alan Joe Hinkle, 70, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 20, 1951 in Ironton, Missouri, the son of Billy Joe and Glenda M. (Whitener) Hinkle.

Alan is survived by his wife Retha (Gibson) Hinkle whom he married November 4, 1978 in Litchfield, Illinois; their children Thomas Hinkle of Fredericktown, Staci (Nicky) Lee of Fredericktown and Joni (Kenny) Figge of Farmington; his mother Glenda M. Hinkle of Fredericktown; brother Clark Hinkle and sister Debbie (Mike) Sanders, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Katelyn, Kayla (Lizard) Laci Jo, Eli, Melia and Alyssa; great grandchildren Owen and Daxter; and special nephews Jesse Sanders, Zeb Sanders and Darrell Hinkle.