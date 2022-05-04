Alan Lowell Gipson, 88, of Farmington (formerly of Fredericktown), died Thursday April 28, 2022, at Maplebrook Care Center in Farmington. He was born March 25, 1934, in Buckhorn, Missouri to William Lloyd and Nellie May (Hovis) Gipson.

Mr. Gipson married Jewell Irene Bartrug November 13, 1953, in Silva, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 2, 2018.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Gipson was preceded in death by daughters Deborah Gipson and Teresa Gipson; sister Bernice Merriman and grandchildren Emmie Schwartz and Caleb Waganer.

Survivors include sons Perry Gipson and wife Annie of Jackson, Missouri and William “Bill” Gipson and wife Lovina of Glen Allen, Missouri; daughters Pamela Boyle and husband Jim of Columbia, South Carolina, and Winnie Gipson of Farmington; sister Faye Meyers of Fredericktown; fifteen grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Alan had worked for Glens Trucking Co. in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family gatherings, socializing and church activities. He was a member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church in Zion, Missouri.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Ed DeSpain officiating. Interment was at the Farquhar-Graham Cemetery in Buckhorn.