Alberta L. Holt, 92, died September 10, 2018 in Kemp, Texas. She was born July 9, 1926 in Licking, Missouri, the daughter of Oscar Price and Laura Docia Mooney.
Alberta moved to Fredericktown in 1934, and graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1942 at the age of 16.
She married Howard Holt February 11, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas where she pastored a church, Glad Tidings Temple, until 1961.
Alberta and Howard moved to Dallas in October 1961, and after the birth of her third child, she went to work as a legal secretary for a major law firm in Dallas where she was employed until her retirement in 1997.
Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard Holt, Sr.; and 5 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Dottye Holt; sons Howard Holt, Jr. and his wife, Carol and David Holt; sister, Mildred Irene (Midge) Hedicke; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were held at Restland Funeral Home's Wildwood Chapel (Dallas, Texas) Friday, September 14, 2018. Interment followed at Restland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Eaton and Pastor Mark Wallis officiating.
