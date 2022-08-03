Aleda Jane Whitener, 79, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Jackson. She was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Clarence and Nora (Wright) Tinnin.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Len Whitener, whom she married at Benton, Missouri; sister, Beverly Page; great-granddaughters Brandy Hobeck and Natalie Wood; and son-in-law, Eddie Wood.
Survivors include son Joe Bounds of Oak Ridge; daughters Tina Miller of Cape Girardeau and Mary Jo (Tommy) Selsor of Jackson; stepchildren Gina (Scott) Hobeck, Maggie Wood, Becky (Todd) Grosse and Nicky (Jeff) Wendel, all of Jackson; brothers Glenn Tinnin of Cape Girardeau, Wayne (Shirley) Tinnin of Medford, Oregon, and Jack (Dollie) Tinnin and Tim (Lora) Tinnin, both of Fredericktown; sisters Florence Atchison of Willard, Missouri; Eula O’Dell of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Helen Tinnin of Aurora, Colorado; Janet (Butch) Boyer of Gordonville; and Elaine Bright of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren Travis Miller of Cape Girardeau, Chris Miller of Cape Girardeau, Aimee (Jon) Clauser of Fredericktown, Kyle (Sarah) Polete of St. Louis, Lindsey Baumhoer, Jordan Huttiger, Ben (Mindi) Wood and Cameron (Sarah) Wood, all of Jackson, Damien Cook of Columbia, Missouri, and Charlie Wendell of Jackson; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She attended Cowboy Church of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and enjoyed shopping, family and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment was at Snowdenville Cemetery.