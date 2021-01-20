Alfred Lloyd Miller, 84, died Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born December 4, 1936 in Arcadia, Missouri, the son of Ester W. and Ollie (Reed) Miller, both deceased.
Alfred was raised on a farm with ten siblings. He graduated at Fredericktown High School, and then went to work for Brown Shoe Company in Ironton, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
May 21, 1965 Mr. Miller was united in marriage to Carole Ann George, whom survives. To this union two children were born, Terry Wayne of Farmington, and Karen Kay Hester of Republic, Missouri. Alfred has five grandchildren Meriah and Jeren Hester of Republic, Ciara and Colton of Farmington, and Karlee of De Soto, Missouri.
Next to God, his family was his most precious and important possession to him. He loved his family and friends, and they loved him. Alfred was a man of honor and wisdom. He lived by the Golden Rule and always willing to help anyone.
Alfred attended trade school and attained a position as chief journeyman mechanic machinist at Asarco smelting plant at Glover, Missouri, for 42 years. On retirement he sought a job at Tractor Supply where he worked as a salesman for another six years. Alfred was a hard worker and always wanted to stay busy.
He loved the outdoors and wanted to spend as much outdoors as he could, fishing, hunting, making garden or just observing nature. He enjoyed sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He was a faithful member of Calvary Church. He will be sadly missed by his family and all that knew him.
Visitation for Mr. Miller will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services are at noon, Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer and Pastor Harold Miller officiating. Interment will be at Liberty-Polk Cemetery.
