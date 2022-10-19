Allie Raelyn Clark, 14, died Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born November 7, 2007, the daughter of Andrew (Anita) Clark and Cynthia Rainwater.

Allie was preceded in death by her grandfather Eddy Clark.

Allie is survived by her parents; grandparents Robin Yount, Mark and Tina Rainwater, and Kenny and Sue Alley; great-grand parents Shirley Bollinger and Nelda Matkin; siblings Jake Massey and Layne Massey; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Allie attended Trinity Lutheran Church and Wednesday youth at Calvary Church. She was an honorary LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League) and Red Hatter.

Allie loved photographing sunsets, riding horses, babysitting, fishing, 4-H, and being out with friends and family. Allie loved to sit and visit, and always had a full agenda, but would never hesitate to take the next best offer.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Church with Pastor Cody Alley officiating. Interment was at Cowan Cemetery, in Lowndes Mo.