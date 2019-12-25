Alma "Imogene" Parker, 82, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born June 3, 1937, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of Elias “Wiley” and Wilma (Knuckles) Tucker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker is preceded in death by sister Marie Janis and great-granddaughter Sienna Faith Miller.
Shortly after graduating from Des Arc High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Elmo Parker.
Imogene is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Elmo Parker; three children, Cheryl Haggett and husband Rick of Steelville, Missouri, Jeff Parker and wife Aggie of Piedmont, Patti Miller and husband Scott of Piedmont; six grandchildren, Sara Edgy and husband Lucas of Piedmont, Carrie Street and husband Jerod of Piedmont, Rachael Garber and husband Grant of Ripley, West Virginia, Aaron Miller and wife Lori, Andrew Miller and wife Andrea, Asher Miller all of Piedmont; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister Kathy Gaut and husband Orlando of Eureka; three brothers, Larry Tucker and wife Sue of Desloge, Sonny Tucker and wife Frieda of Piedmont, John Tucker of Cherokee Pass; brother-in-law Melvin Janis of Bridgeton; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many other family and friends. Imogene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Saved at the age of thirteen, Imogene became a child of God and served her Lord faithfully until her death. She was a charter member of Victory Baptist Temple in Piedmont, and was her husband’s “right arm,” supporting him as a pastor’s wife for more than sixty years. She was a lady of great integrity and conviction, never wavering to share her faith about the God she loved. Imogene was a loving wife and mother. Her joy was her family, as well as her church family. She was a wonderful homemaker, hostess, encourager, friend, and well known for her generous heart. She loved to crochet and cook. She truly left a Godly heritage.
Funeral service was Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Victory Baptist Temple in Piedmont. Prelude organ music was provided by Aggie Parker. Bro. Jeff Parker officiated the service. Bro. Scott Miller presented the obituary and scripture. Songs were provided by Jeff Parker, Patti Miller, and Cheryl Haggett, Sara Edgy, Carrie Street, Jerod Street, and Rachael Garber. Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Miller, Andrew Miller, Asher Miller, Lucas Edgy, Jerod Street, and Grant Garber. Committal was officiated by Pastor Rick Haggett in Beulah Baptist Cemetery in Brunot, Missouri.
