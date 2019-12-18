{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Alma "Imogene" Parker, 82, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home in Piedmont. Visitation will be at 4:30 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Ruegg Funeral Home, Piedmont chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church in Piedmont. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Cemetery in Brunot, Missouri. 

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
4:30PM-8:30PM
Ruegg Funeral Home Piedmont
321 N. Main
Piedmont, MO 63957
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
Victory Baptist Church
RR 4 Box 4500
Piedmont, MO 63957
