Obits

Alta “Faye” Faulkner, 74, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born July 2, 1945 in Torch, Missouri, a daughter of Samuel Allison and Alta Ellen (Reynolds) Davis.

April 12, 1973 in Piedmont, she married Samuel Edward Faulkner. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2018. Mrs. Faulkner is also preceded by her parents; brothers William, Sammy and Tony Davis and sister Geraldine Head.

Survivors include daughters Ellen Lawler, Judy (Rob) Bellew, and Helen (Bobby) Walls, all of Fredericktown; brothers Elmer Davis of Marquand, Roy (Cathy) Davis of Farmington, Johnny (Beverly) Davis of Fredericktown, and Jack (Brenda) Davis of Marquand; sisters Nancy Ellen Gregory of Fredericktown and Freda May Ward of Marquand; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Faye was a homemaker. She enjoyed staying home to care for her family and working on the farm with her horses, also fishing, flower and vegetable gardening and collecting rocks.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Cowboy Church with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was at the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass.

