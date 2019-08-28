Alverna Irene (Berry) Shaffer, 91, died August 18, 2019 at Henderson Health and Rehab Center in Henderson, Texas. She was born October 5, 1927 at Saco, Missouri the daughter Lucinda (Stacy) and Oscar Berry.
She married Paul Shaffer April 4, 1942 and remained married until his passing in 2015.
Mrs. Shaffer was also preceded in death by son Jimmie Shaffer and granddaughter Brittany Shaffer.
Survivors include son Norman Shaffer and wife Carol of Henderson; sisters Leota Stevens and Caroline Parson both of Fredericktown; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alverna was retired from Brown Shoe Company and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. As a child Alverna and family lived in Madison County. She said she had to walk five miles to school in Coldwater. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, gardening, taking care of her chickens, gospel music, and bluegrass festivals.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jerry Gibson and Bro. Charlie Causey officiating. Vocalist was niece Patty Finch.
