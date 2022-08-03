Alvin Lee "Al" Miller Jr., 70, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born November 23, 1951, to Alvin Lee Sr. and Nellie Jane (Vandergriff) Miller.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by sister Carla Tripp.

He is survived by nephews Roger Wayne Tripp and Gabriel Tripp, both of Fredericktown; great nephews Ethan and Hunter Tripp; and brother-in-law Roger Tripp of Fredericktown.

Al worked for Parkland Pharmacy in Fredericktown. He enjoyed going to car races and church where he was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Libertyville Christian Cemetery near Fredericktown.