Alvin Ray Thomure
Alvin Ray Thomure

Obits

Alvin Ray Thomure, 73, died Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born November 29, 1947 in Mine LaMotte, Missouri, the son of Alfred and Helen Thomure.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Truman Thomure, Alfred (Bud) Thomure, Lemon (Nick) Thomure, and Harry (Mano) Thomure; baby sister Phyllis Thomure; and brother-in-law Daniel (Boone) Tinsley.

Alvin is survived by his wife Paula Marie Thomure whom he married June 14, 1997 in Fredericktown; daughter Tonya (Gary Sr.) Wood; sisters Glenda (Birdie-sis) Tinsley and Barbie Cover; grandchild Tabby (Heath Jones) Freeland; step-grandsons Gary Wood and Josh Wood; great-grandchild Dextra Quevreaux; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Alvin enjoyed his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, home projects and camping.

Funeral services were Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was held in Hillview Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

