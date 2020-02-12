Amber Nichole Gaines
Amber Nichole Gaines, 38, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born July 2, 1981 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Douglas and Barbara (Whitworth) Gaines.

Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents Carl Whitworth, Henry and Margaret Gaines and Aunt Cheryl Davis.

Amber is survived by her parents Doug and Barbara Gaines; brother Paul (Risha) Gaines; grandmother Wilma Whitworth; and nieces Lilly Gaines, Nora Gaines and Stella Gaines.

Services were Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Father John Braun & Father Rickey Valleroy officated the Mass of Resurrection. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornelia de Lange syndrome foundation at www.cdlsusa.org

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Amber Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
