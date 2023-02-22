Amelia Jane Umfleet, 30, died Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born July 26, 1992, the daughter of Stanley Umfleet and Jeanne (Pigg) Tripp.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Parker Stricklan, and grandparents Tim and Christine Umfleet and Richard Pigg.

Amelia is survived by her significant other Frederick Wood Sr.; son Frederick Scott Wood Jr.; daughter Nova Sue Wood; sister Krista (David) Stricklan; and grandmother Linda Pigg.

Amelia was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed being with her kids, and spending time with family and friends.