Andrea Grace Grissom, 65, of Fredericktown, died January 7, 2019 in Cape Girardeau. She was born December 5, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee the daughter of the late Dr. Arnold T. and Jean (Romans) Roed.
December 31, 2012, she married Jeffrey Grissom, who survives and resides in Fredericktown. Other survivors include her brother, Tom Roed of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Ben Richmond and Sophie Richmond of Arnold; son-in-law Fred Richmond of Arnold; stepchildren; Katie Grissom of Bloomfield, Missouri and William Grissom of Ste. Genevieve; step granddaughter Jude Bequette and step grandson Jew Bequette; nephew Sam Roed, as well as a host of other relatives and many, many friends.
In addition to her parents, Andy was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Catherine Grace; her brother, Stewart Roed and her sister, Mary “Teeny” Muehlenbeck.
Andy was a 1972 graduate of Fredericktown High School. Following high school, she earned her degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse throughout most of her life, most recently working for Covenant Care in Fredericktown. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Her four dogs include; Lily, Shayla, Pearl, and Hannah and her two cats are Chicken and Troubles. Andy enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She also loved spending time with her friends. She was very witty and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by the Ding Dong club. She was on the Board at the Sheets-Young Foundation and was a supporter of Furever Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be made to Furever Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.