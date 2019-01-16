Try 1 month for 99¢
Andrea Grace Grissom, 65, of Fredericktown, died January 7, 2019 in Cape Girardeau. She was born December 5, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee the daughter of the late Dr. Arnold T. and Jean (Romans) Roed.

December 31, 2012, she married Jeffrey Grissom, who survives and resides in Fredericktown. Other survivors include her brother, Tom Roed of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Ben Richmond and Sophie Richmond of Arnold; son-in-law Fred Richmond of Arnold; stepchildren; Katie Grissom of Bloomfield, Missouri and William Grissom of Ste. Genevieve; step granddaughter Jude Bequette and step grandson Jew Bequette; nephew Sam Roed, as well as a host of other relatives and many, many friends.

In addition to her parents, Andy was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Catherine Grace; her brother, Stewart Roed and her sister, Mary “Teeny” Muehlenbeck.

Andy was a 1972 graduate of Fredericktown High School. Following high school, she earned her degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse throughout most of her life, most recently working for Covenant Care in Fredericktown. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Her four dogs include; Lily, Shayla, Pearl, and Hannah and her two cats are Chicken and Troubles. Andy enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She also loved spending time with her friends. She was very witty and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by the Ding Dong club. She was on the Board at the Sheets-Young Foundation and was a supporter of Furever Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be made to Furever Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Fredericktown. 

www.brysonfuneralhome.com.

