Andrew “Andy” Young, 58, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born December 6, 1963, in Fredericktown to Wilburn Lee and Joyce Jean (White) Young.

Mr. Young is survived by his daughter Brittney Young of O’Fallon, Missouri; his mother Joyce Young of Fredericktown; brother Adam Young of Fredericktown; grandchildren Hunter L. Young of O’Fallon and Autumn Lynn Fordyce also of O’Fallon; and his significant other Kim Marks of Fredericktown.

He was preceded in death by his father Wilburn Young.

Andy was a welder for Continental Fabricators Inc. in St. Louis. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Intl. Brotherhood-Boiler makers Union Local #27.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Brother Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.