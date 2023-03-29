Andrew S. Fox, 33, died Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born October 24, 1989, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Brenda Lee Ballard, and Jeffrey Scott Fox.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandmother Alice Caron; his step-father Randy Ballard; and his grandmother Patricia Turner.

Andrew is survived by his parents; son Luca Scott Fox (4) and his (Luca's) mother Hayley Elizabeth Kirkland; daughters Makaila Lynne-Marie Fox (14) and Addison Shea Fox (12); and sister Heidi May Fox.

Andrew loved his family, motorcycles, art, and tattoos.