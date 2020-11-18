 Skip to main content
Ann Murdock
Ann Murdock

Ann Murdock, 87, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born March 16, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of Theodore and Helen (Ziavras) Stephanidis.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Harriet Kaupert and Eugenia Noethling; and brother James Stephanidis.

Ann is survived by her children Jim R. Murdock of Fredericktown, William Murdock of Arcadia, and Tammy Murdock of Ironton; brother Michael Stephanidis of Northern Illinois; grandchildren Shanay Murdock, Kristopher Murdock, Simeon Murdock and Alyssa Glanzer; and four great grandchildren.

Ann was of the non-denominational faith. She enjoyed family, working in the yard and taking care of the trees and bushes.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jim Murdock officiating.

