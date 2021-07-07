 Skip to main content
Anna “Jill” Kemp
Obits

Anna “Jill” Kemp, 66, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born July 19, 1954 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Ewald John and Alcy Wanda (Muse) Winkelman.

She is survived by sons Shane Kemp and wife Shannon of Fredericktown and Chad Kemp, also of Fredericktown; daughter Michelle Gipson and husband Douglas of Fredericktown; brother John Winkelman of Fredericktown; sisters Norma Terry of Fredericktown and Jo Lynne Woods of Marshfield, Missouri; and seven grandchildren.

Anna had been a cook at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her neighbors and spending time with her family. She attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Services were Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with the Rev. Troy Coke officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

