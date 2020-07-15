You are the owner of this article.
Anna Mae Hovis
Anna Mae Hovis

Anna Mae Hovis, 71, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Farmington. She was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of George and Ophelia Hovis.

Anna is survived by brothers Leeman Hovis, Clifford Hovis, Arthur Hovis and Charley Hovis.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

