Anna Mae Neva Frick, 97, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born November 8,1924, in Iron Mountain, Missouri to Stephan and Dollie Ann (Mullins) Usher.

She married Harold Frick July 26,1941 in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death January 24, 1994.

Mrs. Frick was also preceded in death by her parents; children Harold, Carol, Kevin, Keith, Melody, and Venita; grandchildren Terry, April and Mikie; and siblings Judy, Orville, Dan, Flo, Ethel and Della.

Survivors include children Roselee Frick, Dollie Tinnin, Ethel Dailey and Michael Steven Frick, all of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Annamae was a homemaker. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching old westerns, but most of all she loved taking care of her family.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Don Estes officiating. Interment was at Whitewater Christian Cemetery in the Yount Community.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.