Anna Marie Combs, 92, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born July 30, 1928 in Marquand, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie (Rauls) Monie.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willard Combs whom she married July 30, 1944 in Marquand; and three (3) brothers Russell Monie, Glen Monie and Edward Monie.

Ann is survived by daughters Joyce Hittson, Connie (Rich) Wolf, and Pamela (Gary) Inman; sisters Roseda Mouser and Kathryn Koehr; five grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ann was a member of Millcreek Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She worked for Dr. J.W. Schmale for many years.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Mouser officiating. Interment was in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.

