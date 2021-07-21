 Skip to main content
Anna Marie Whelen, 74, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born July 26, 1946 at Bear Creek in Wayne County, Missouri, the daughter of James and Kathryn (Hovis) Glover.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Patrick Whelen, whom she married December 7, 1963 in Fredericktown; and sister Renee Bialczyk.

Anna is survived by their son Scott Whelen; sisters Carolyn White, Darlene Forsythe, Thelma Tinnin and Karen Sansoucie; and grandchildren Kaysee Whelen and Brandon Whelen.

Anna attended Faith Family Church and enjoyed sitting on the porch, planting flowers and being with family.

Funeral services were Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Rick Polete officiating.

