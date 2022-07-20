Arthur "Jay" Singleton, 62, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born April 22, 1960, the son of Arthur W. and Wanda I. Singleton.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Rebecka Singleton; sons Jason (Shannon) Singleton and Joseph Singleton; grandsons Jackson and Jude; sisters Jenny Pinson, Mary Jane (Greg) Becker, and Lorraine (Phil) Kean; stepchildren Jake Biesemeyer, Lance Biesemeyer, Shelby Brock, Lorraine Ensminger, and Shyanne Hogan; one niece and several nephews.

Jay was considered an expert trapper, a skill taught to him by his father. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, coin collecting, and trying his luck on the lottery.

A private family service is planned for a later date. Arrangements were handled by Coplin Family Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.