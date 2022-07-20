 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur "Jay" Singleton

  • 0
Obits

Arthur "Jay" Singleton, 62, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born April 22, 1960, the son of Arthur W. and Wanda I. Singleton.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Rebecka Singleton; sons Jason (Shannon) Singleton and Joseph Singleton; grandsons Jackson and Jude; sisters Jenny Pinson, Mary Jane (Greg) Becker, and Lorraine (Phil) Kean; stepchildren Jake Biesemeyer, Lance Biesemeyer, Shelby Brock, Lorraine Ensminger, and Shyanne Hogan; one niece and several nephews.

Jay was considered an expert trapper, a skill taught to him by his father. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, coin collecting, and trying his luck on the lottery.

A private family service is planned for a later date. Arrangements were handled by Coplin Family Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News