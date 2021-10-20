 Skip to main content
Ashley Michelle Lunsford
Ashley Michelle Lunsford, 35, died Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born May 20, 1986 in Fredericktown.

Ashley was preceded in death by her father Rick Mills; grandfather Ernest Charles Whitlock Sr., grandmother Clara Mae Evans, grandfather Bobby Leon Evans Sr. and grandmother Ann Mills.

Ashley is survived by her husband Denver Charles Lunsford Jr. whom she married May 25, 2017 in Fredericktown; sons Aaron Lee Alexander, Dillon Marshall Alexander, Kayden Matthew Alexander-Graham; daughters Hannah Marie Alexander and AddyLynn Grace Morgan; her parents Michelle Easley, William and Michelle Evans and Elizabeth Mills; mother-in-law Judy Orrik and father-in-law Denver Lunsford Sr.; brother William L. Evans III; stepbrothers D.J. Webb and Logan Yancey; sisters Alexis Jade Mills and Cassandra Nicole Evans; stepsister Keely Yancey; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Ed Mouser officating.

follisandsonsfh.com

