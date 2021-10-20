Ashley Michelle Lunsford

Ashley is survived by her husband Denver Charles Lunsford Jr. whom she married May 25, 2017 in Fredericktown; sons Aaron Lee Alexander, Dillon Marshall Alexander, Kayden Matthew Alexander-Graham; daughters Hannah Marie Alexander and AddyLynn Grace Morgan; her parents Michelle Easley, William and Michelle Evans and Elizabeth Mills; mother-in-law Judy Orrik and father-in-law Denver Lunsford Sr.; brother William L. Evans III; stepbrothers D.J. Webb and Logan Yancey; sisters Alexis Jade Mills and Cassandra Nicole Evans; stepsister Keely Yancey; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.