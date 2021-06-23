Barbara Ann Edwards, 72, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born February 22, 1949 in St. Louis, a daughter of Edwin Elgin and Arlene (Wasson) Edwards.

She is survived by her sons Scott Winslow of Perryville, Missouri, Mark Hoell of Park Hills, Missouri and Leonard (Barb) Betsch of Marquand; sister Alice (Robert) Hawkins of Blackwell, Missouri; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and her significant other Tom Boone of Fredericktown.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister.

Barbara had worked at the Farmington Correctional Center. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Mt. Gilead Cemetery near Fredericktown.

