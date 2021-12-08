Barbara Ann Hovis, 68, died Monday, November 29, 2021, in Crystal City, Missouri. She was born March 13, 1953 in St. Louis, the daughter of Velma (Vincent) and Gene Pyles.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Gary Hovis whom she married July 11, 1976 and her parents.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Rachel and husband Daniel Hurst of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Kristi and husband James Tokko of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers Bob Warren of Oklahoma and Ron Pyles of Texas; sister Cindy Pyles of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Justus and Levi.

Barbara was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed being with family. She loved her grandchildren, shopping, games, the St. Louis Cardinals, college football, talking about the Bible, and Christian Music.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

