Obits

Barbara Carolyn Head, 80, of Fredericktown, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis. She was born July 20, 1939 in Cornwall, Missouri, a daughter of Gale Frank and Audrey Maxine (Forsythe) Gibbs.

She married Vernon Lee Head April 9, 1960 in Fredericktown. He survives in Fredericktown. Other survivors include brothers Billy Gibbs of Fredericktown, Gary Covington of Libertyville and Larry Covington of Poplar Bluff.

Barbara was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, being on her computer and was a member of the Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

A private memorial may be held at later date.

