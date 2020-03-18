Barbara Jean (Gipson) Callaway
Barbara Jean (Gipson) Callaway

Barbara Jean Gipson Callaway, 56, died Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1963 in St. Louis, the daughter of Leonard Edward and Rose June Gipson.

Barbara was preceded in death by nephews Travis Allen Gipson and Derek Lee Gipson.

She is survived by her parents; sons Nathan Spain and Jesse Spain; brother Sonny (Billie) Gipson; and grandchildren Janet Anna Spain, Mackenzie June Spain, and Hadleigh Spain.

Barbara was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed plants, flowers, gardening, music, and her grandkids.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Whitener Cemetery.

