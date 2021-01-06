Barbara Jean Williams, 81, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1939 in Riscoe, Missouri, the daughter Milburn and Mary Catherine (Oakley) Ellis.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Vicky File.

Barbara is survived by her husband Wayne Williams whom she married April 28, 1978 in Las Vegas; son Rodney Stevenson of Detroit; daughters Marsha Brown of St. Louis, Kathey Stevenson of Michigan, Donna Drier of Overland, Kansas and Rhonda Cook of Tennessee; sister Frankie Knapp of Gideon, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Barbara was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening and gambling.

A memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Association.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.