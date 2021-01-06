 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Jean Williams
0 comments

Barbara Jean Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Jean Williams, 81, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1939 in Riscoe, Missouri, the daughter Milburn and Mary Catherine (Oakley) Ellis.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Vicky File.

Barbara is survived by her husband Wayne Williams whom she married April 28, 1978 in Las Vegas; son Rodney Stevenson of Detroit; daughters Marsha Brown of St. Louis, Kathey Stevenson of Michigan, Donna Drier of Overland, Kansas and Rhonda Cook of Tennessee; sister Frankie Knapp of Gideon, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Barbara was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening and gambling. 

A memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Association.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News